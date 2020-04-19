Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,546,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Farfetch by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 2,712,700 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 2,449,534 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 510,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Farfetch by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,046,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after buying an additional 737,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

