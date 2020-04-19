Brokerages Expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Intec Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTEC. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Intec Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,194,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,549. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 725,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $225,044.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,718.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period.

Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

