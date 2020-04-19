Brokerages Set BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 2,759,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.04%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.