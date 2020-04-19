Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Price Target at $66.50

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. 118,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

