Brokerages Set Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) PT at $142.50

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities upgraded Continental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAF remained flat at $$75.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.07. Continental has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $165.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

