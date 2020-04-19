Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Target Price at GBX 3,717.27

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,699.09 ($48.66).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Derwent London news, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($36.32), for a total value of £291,202.67 ($383,060.60). Also, insider Simon P. Silver purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, for a total transaction of £102,620 ($134,990.79).

Derwent London stock remained flat at $GBX 3,250 ($42.75) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 426,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,462 ($32.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,448.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,719.29. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.45 ($0.68) per share. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

