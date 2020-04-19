Brokerages Set Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) PT at $35.56

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSCT. UBS Group cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of FSCT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. 3,497,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,487. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $127,826.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,375.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,969 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,548,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,840,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 1,201,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 216,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 204,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

