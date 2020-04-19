Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price at $10.87

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 164,782,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,438,160. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

