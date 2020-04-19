Brokerages Set Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) PT at $14.82

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 78.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,655.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 169,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 205,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,653,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,933,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.47%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

