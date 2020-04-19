Brokerages Set Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) PT at $18.07

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

PE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE:PE traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,048,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,467,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 722,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 378.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after acquiring an additional 186,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

