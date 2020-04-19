Brokerages Set Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) PT at $15.12

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,825,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,529,000 after acquiring an additional 517,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,099 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 16,737,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,482,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.