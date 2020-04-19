Brokerages Set US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Price Target at $6.98

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USWS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Tuesday. 1,059,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.91. US Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $92.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Well Services will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in US Well Services by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in US Well Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Well Services by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

