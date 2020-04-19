Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will announce $9.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.86 and the lowest is $8.50. Cable One posted earnings of $7.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $40.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.08 to $44.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $45.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.04 to $49.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,651.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,601 shares of company stock worth $7,214,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cable One by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock traded up $43.09 on Friday, reaching $1,774.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,525.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,519.99. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,009.34 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.