Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $12.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 18,186,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,725,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.