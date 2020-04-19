Cashaa (CAS) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Exrates. During the last week, Cashaa has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $3,601.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.02758089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

