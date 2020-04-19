Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Update

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 617,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 172,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.34. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $108,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

