CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.38-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39-4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.CDW also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38 EPS.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.57.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.