CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.CDW also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.38-1.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.57.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.56. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.