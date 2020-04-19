Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE CLS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,124. The firm has a market cap of $544.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Celestica has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.