Centurion (CNT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. Centurion has a total market cap of $5,610.24 and approximately $7.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000377 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

