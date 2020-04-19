Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,737. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.63). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 457.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.