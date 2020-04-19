Chronologic Reaches Market Cap of $114,452.27 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $114,452.27 and $203.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001664 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02764811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,232,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,512 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.