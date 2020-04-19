Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.45. 41,222,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,929,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

