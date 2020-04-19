Civista Bancshares Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of CIVB opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

CIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

