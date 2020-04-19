Claymore (CLM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.02758089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225795 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

