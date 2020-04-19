Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

CLF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,653,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $958.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $25,969,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,883 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after buying an additional 2,871,519 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 2,115,041 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

