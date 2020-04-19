Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.08. 28,615,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,083,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

