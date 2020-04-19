Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 18.8% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after buying an additional 526,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

CSTM traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 1,375,862 shares of the company traded hands. Constellium has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

