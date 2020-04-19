CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.80.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.25. 305,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,740. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $247,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.