Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 1,092,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 763,461 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 562,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 807,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 552,069 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

