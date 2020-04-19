COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. 36,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,770. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

