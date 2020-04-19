Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

JACK traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $56.40. 1,978,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,109. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $511,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $260,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

