Critical Analysis: Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) vs. Its Peers

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 43 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -2.40 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 5.20

Allied Esports Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Risk and Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 75 120 105 2 2.11

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.22%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 41.89%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

