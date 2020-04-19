Crown (CRW) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Crown has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Braziliex. During the last week, Crown has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,495,044 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Braziliex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

