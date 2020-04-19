Cryptaur (CPT) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $14,594.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,236,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

