Cryptonex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00023309 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a market cap of $93.70 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.02762340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

