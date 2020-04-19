CyberVein Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $28.33 million and $2.18 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

