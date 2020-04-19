Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $260,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 55.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

