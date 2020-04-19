Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Up 8.0% in March

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 5,433,900 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,415. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.07. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

