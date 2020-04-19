Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0127

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $975,988.34 and $3,971.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

