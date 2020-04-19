Datum Trading 5% Higher This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and COSS. Datum has a total market cap of $677,577.79 and $12,249.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02764811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225973 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Datum

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

