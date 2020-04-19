DECENT (DCT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $482.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, LBank, BCEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. DECENT has a market capitalization of $408,989.32 and approximately $482.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005779 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, LBank, BCEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

