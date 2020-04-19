Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 145,320 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLPH traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.