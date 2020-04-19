DeltaChain Achieves Market Cap of $7,563.78 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $7,563.78 and approximately $6.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00080268 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00425308 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001047 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013827 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 208.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00031169 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004461 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

