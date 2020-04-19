Denarius (D) Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Denarius has a market capitalization of $636,958.18 and approximately $53.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Denarius has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,308,196 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.