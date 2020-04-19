Dero (DERO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $655,460.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Dero has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $655,460.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,642,876 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.