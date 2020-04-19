Deutsche Bank Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $108.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.79.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.31. 1,345,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,953. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,315,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

