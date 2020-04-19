Deutsche Bank Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $550.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $515.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHW. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $570.33.

NYSE SHW traded up $31.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $516.75. 606,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

