Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,899.33 ($38.14).

DGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($41.17) price target (down previously from GBX 3,390 ($44.59)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of DGE traded up GBX 69 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,711 ($35.66). 5,656,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,572.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,013.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 328 shares of company stock worth $867,654.

