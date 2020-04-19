Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. 5,509,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 390,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 93,788 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.1% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 71,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.